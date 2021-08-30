Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 69 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cable One were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 1.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 14.3% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 0.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 61.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cable One alerts:

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,902.12, for a total transaction of $642,916.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,738 shares in the company, valued at $7,110,124.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,892.51, for a total value of $637,775.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,074,202.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,377 shares of company stock valued at $10,906,287 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CABO shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,253.43.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $2,067.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,943.94. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,674.35 and a 12 month high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. The business had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.18 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 52.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.48%.

Cable One Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.