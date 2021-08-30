GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $981,000 in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 35,354 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on EGHT shares. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.23.

EGHT opened at $24.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.80. 8×8, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.07 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 80.05% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, CEO David Sipes bought 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.47 per share, with a total value of $1,009,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,174,546.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $25,203.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,674.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,489. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

