Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 578,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,033 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $30,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 55,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 219.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 36.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.03.

Shares of Huazhu Group stock opened at $46.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 164.39 and a beta of 1.56. Huazhu Group Limited has a twelve month low of $38.49 and a twelve month high of $64.53.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 5.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

