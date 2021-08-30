Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $27.84 Million Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 48,068 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Crown worth $27,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 16.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,910,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,475 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 4.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,682,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,548,000 after purchasing an additional 359,555 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.2% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,464,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,242,000 after purchasing an additional 73,444 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 11.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,443,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,149,000 after purchasing an additional 351,373 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,388,000 after purchasing an additional 73,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CCK. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

NYSE:CCK opened at $109.28 on Monday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.92 and a 12 month high of $114.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.54.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.51%.

In other Crown news, Director B Craig Owens purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.62 per share, with a total value of $211,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,662.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

