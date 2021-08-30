Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $27.12 Million Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 730,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306,925 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in FOX were worth $27,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOXA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FOX by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,484,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,469,000 after acquiring an additional 15,178 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 23.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 221,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after buying an additional 42,460 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of FOX in the first quarter valued at $1,044,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of FOX by 52.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 603,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,810,000 after buying an additional 208,852 shares in the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $37.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.63. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.3%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.97%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Guggenheim raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

