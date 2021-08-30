30,070 Shares in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 55,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,327 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Trustmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $948,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $32.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.63. Trustmark Co. has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $36.31.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Trustmark had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $178.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.94%.

Trustmark Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

