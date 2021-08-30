GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 58,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.13% of Ambac Financial Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Ambac Financial Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 247,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after buying an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Bracebridge Capital LLC increased its position in Ambac Financial Group by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Bracebridge Capital LLC now owns 799,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,379,000 after buying an additional 373,530 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Ambac Financial Group by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 72,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 37,678 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 108.3% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 114,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 59,651 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 845,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,153,000 after purchasing an additional 60,844 shares during the period. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

AMBC opened at $14.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $663.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $18.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.74.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 40.85%.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.