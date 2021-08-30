GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $897,000 Investment in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Power Integrations by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 129,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,597,000 after purchasing an additional 55,355 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 32,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $108.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.69 and a beta of 0.92. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.34 and a twelve month high of $108.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.39.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 42.62%.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $200,710.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,019 shares of company stock worth $1,079,545 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

