Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Short Interest Up 68.4% in August

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 383,400 shares, a growth of 68.4% from the July 29th total of 227,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Absolute Software by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 89,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 59,193 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Absolute Software by 274.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 105,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 77,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Absolute Software by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 909,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,176,000 after acquiring an additional 203,945 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Absolute Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Absolute Software by 21.4% during the second quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of ABST opened at $11.84 on Monday. Absolute Software has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $21.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.96 million, a P/E ratio of 148.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.35.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, analysts expect that Absolute Software will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.0626 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

