First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Short Interest Update

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, an increase of 66.6% from the July 29th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

AIRR opened at $42.83 on Monday. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the second quarter worth $269,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the second quarter worth $320,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 2,597.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the second quarter worth $333,000.

