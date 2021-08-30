Short Interest in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Decreases By 27.2%

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 917,400 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the July 29th total of 1,260,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NASDAQ APRE opened at $4.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.53. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $31.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of -0.02.
Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.15.
Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile
Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.
