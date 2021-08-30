Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Purchases Shares of 25,371 Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,371 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys during the second quarter valued at about $915,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 34.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys during the second quarter valued at about $5,985,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys during the second quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 7.7% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 345,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after purchasing an additional 24,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Stratasys alerts:

SSYS opened at $20.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Stratasys Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $56.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.95.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.10 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 78.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.