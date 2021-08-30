2,855 Shares in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Bought by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.08% of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYK. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 205,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,407,000 after purchasing an additional 150,307 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,523,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 653.9% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 16,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 14,222 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,899,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,784,000.

NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $185.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.19. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 52 week low of $142.92 and a 52 week high of $188.57.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

