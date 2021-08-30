Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 287 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. reduced its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 119,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,899,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 273,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,954,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,140,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,653,000 after purchasing an additional 132,723 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $119.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.76. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

