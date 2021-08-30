Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 5,150 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lowered its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,565 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 513.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 379.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.74.

Lennar stock opened at $107.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.18. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $69.41 and a 12 month high of $110.61. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

