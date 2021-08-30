BeWhere Holdings Inc. (CVE:BEW) Director Paul Alexander Christie Purchases 50,000 Shares

BeWhere Holdings Inc. (CVE:BEW) Director Paul Alexander Christie bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,971.30.

CVE:BEW opened at C$0.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.13 million and a P/E ratio of -10.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. BeWhere Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.14 and a 52 week high of C$0.38.

BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions company, designs and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track real-time information on non-powered fixed and movable assets, as well as monitor environmental conditions. It develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software.

