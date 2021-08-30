BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE) Insider Purchases C$15,800.00 in Stock

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE) insider Hall Tingley purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$31.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 108,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,420,636.80.

BQE opened at C$32.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.85. BQE Water Inc. has a 1-year low of C$14.60 and a 1-year high of C$34.00. The stock has a market cap of C$39.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.03.

BQE Water (CVE:BQE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.98 million for the quarter.

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment services to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

