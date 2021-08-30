Creative Planning Has $5.62 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,153 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.96.

NYSE SHW opened at $302.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $287.51. The company has a market capitalization of $79.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $309.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 2,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.33, for a total transaction of $793,088.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,969.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,257 shares of company stock worth $58,981,614. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.