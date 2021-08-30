Creative Planning Purchases 109,865 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Creative Planning increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 680.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,865 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $5,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 973.3% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 26,795 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 155,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 44,513 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 182,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,642,000 after acquiring an additional 10,433 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,058,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,246,000 after acquiring an additional 204,870 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,469,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,199,000 after acquiring an additional 484,845 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $51.60 on Monday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.91 and a twelve month high of $51.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.35.

