Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,754 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 43.1% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,829,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168,906 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14,603.6% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,044,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,073 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth $3,002,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,065.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,969,169 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $700,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,271,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $299.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $305.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.39.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

