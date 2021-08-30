FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) COO John P. Watters Purchases 25,000 Shares

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) COO John P. Watters acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $466,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 307,403 shares in the company, valued at $5,729,991.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of FireEye stock opened at $18.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. FireEye, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $25.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 1.10.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative net margin of 22.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.57%. On average, analysts predict that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in FireEye in the 1st quarter worth $34,095,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in FireEye by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,258,170 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $25,440,000 after buying an additional 11,093 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FireEye by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 766,659 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $15,004,000 after buying an additional 211,894 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FireEye in the 2nd quarter worth $1,137,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in FireEye by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,424,195 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $67,011,000 after buying an additional 232,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of FireEye from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.11.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

