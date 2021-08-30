Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Histogen were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Histogen during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in Histogen during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Histogen during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Histogen by 582.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 62,716 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Histogen by 569.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 159,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 135,865 shares during the period. 4.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Histogen from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of HSTO opened at $0.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.89. Histogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Histogen had a negative net margin of 1,045.49% and a negative return on equity of 99.84%.

Histogen Profile

Histogen, Inc engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J.

