Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Stock Holdings Raised by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,271 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,750 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,046 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $156.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.92. The firm has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.07 and a beta of 1.00. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.71 and a twelve month high of $156.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

