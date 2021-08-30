Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) will post $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the highest is $1.46. Sleep Number posted earnings per share of $1.79 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full year earnings of $7.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.13 to $7.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $8.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $484.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on SNBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $97.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.59. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $42.15 and a 52 week high of $151.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.94.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 1,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 1st quarter valued at $815,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after buying an additional 14,371 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

