Insider Selling: Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL) Director Sells C$28,500.00 in Stock

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL) Director David Allan Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.57, for a total value of C$28,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at C$91,200.

David Allan Knight also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 31st, David Allan Knight sold 100,000 shares of Freegold Ventures stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.74, for a total value of C$74,000.00.

Shares of FVL stock opened at C$0.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$190.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.43. Freegold Ventures Limited has a 1 year low of C$0.52 and a 1 year high of C$1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.40 and a current ratio of 14.77.

Freegold Ventures Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, cobalt, and tungsten deposits. It holds interests in the Golden Summit property that consists of 50 patented and 94 unpatented federal claims, and 268 State of Alaska mining claims, which cover a total area of 14,630 acres; and Shorty Creek property comprises 328 State of Alaska mining claims covering an area of 31,478 acres located in Alaska, the United States.

