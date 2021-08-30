Insider Selling: Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Insider Sells 209 Shares of Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) insider Richard A. Seidlitz sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $20,956.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,638 shares in the company, valued at $164,242.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $122.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.43. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.24 and a 12 month high of $124.76.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

