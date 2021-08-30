Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 922,259 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 856,062 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 922,259 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in KBR were worth $32,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in KBR by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 29,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in KBR by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in KBR during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in KBR by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in KBR by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 13,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KBR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

In other KBR news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $366,944.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,573.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KBR opened at $39.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.52. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $42.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -151.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 25.43%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

