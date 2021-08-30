Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,050,444 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,641 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $57,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HBAN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,157,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,441,000 after acquiring an additional 105,895 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 32,785 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $5,835,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 185,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1,454.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,008. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,197. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HBAN opened at $15.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.32. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.03.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

