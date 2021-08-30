Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 900 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,105,000 after acquiring an additional 53,075 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth $1,485,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 5,600 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total transaction of $898,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,283.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $2,460,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,607 shares of company stock worth $17,355,134 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSM opened at $183.86 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.76 and a twelve month high of $204.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.49.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

A number of research firms have commented on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.18.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.