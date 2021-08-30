Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 311 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SEI Investments by 8.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,914,000 after purchasing an additional 18,234 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in SEI Investments by 2.7% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 56,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at $74,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in SEI Investments by 3.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $63.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $64.78.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $475.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.69 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

