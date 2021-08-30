The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the first quarter valued at $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Clorox by 461.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in The Clorox by 53.2% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $164.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.19. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $159.32 and a 12 month high of $231.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.22.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

