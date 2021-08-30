Creative Planning Sells 34,357 Shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,357 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.06% of Churchill Capital Corp IV worth $4,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the first quarter worth about $43,615,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp IV by 129.2% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,666,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,977,000 after buying an additional 939,624 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the first quarter worth about $20,862,000. LH Capital Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp IV by 66,566.7% in the first quarter. LH Capital Markets LLC now owns 666,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,453,000 after buying an additional 665,667 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the first quarter worth about $5,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

CCIV stock opened at $24.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.11. Churchill Capital Corp IV has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $64.86.

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

