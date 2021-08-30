25,000 Shares in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Separately, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $693,000. 0.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Clear Secure stock opened at $48.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.03. Clear Secure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $65.70.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $55.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.05 million. Equities analysts predict that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YOU. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Clear Secure from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Clear Secure from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Clear Secure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clear Secure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU).

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.