Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,876 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 112,339 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. H&H International Investment LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 25.6% in the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after buying an additional 7,186,900 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 358,827.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $738,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,647 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1,041.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $747,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582,423 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Apple by 265.5% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,935,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $949,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037,609 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 12,115.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,610,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $148.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.35. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.10 and a 52 week high of $151.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

