Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 212,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $61,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APD. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD stock opened at $268.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $284.70. The company has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.75. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.75 and a 1-year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. HSBC lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.24.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

