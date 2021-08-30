Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Blue Square Asset Management LLC

Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.1% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,349.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,461.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,177 shares of company stock valued at $13,783,642 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

