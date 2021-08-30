Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,365,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 4.37% of Universal Insurance worth $18,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $280,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,498,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,025,792.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $837,600. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Universal Insurance stock opened at $14.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.84. The stock has a market cap of $454.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -71.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

