Brokerages Anticipate Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Amarin’s earnings. Amarin reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amarin will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.36) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $154.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.28 million. Amarin had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.70%. Amarin’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.39.

In other Amarin news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Amarin during the second quarter worth $433,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Amarin during the second quarter worth $137,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amarin during the second quarter worth $87,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 13.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 106,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 12,427 shares in the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMRN opened at $5.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 562.56 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.69. Amarin has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

