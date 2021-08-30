Insider Selling: Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) VP Sells 1,143 Shares of Stock

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) VP David J. Meyer sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $47,925.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,896.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AVA stock opened at $41.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.62. Avista Co. has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $49.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 7.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.423 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 88.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Avista has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Avista in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Avista by 447.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Avista by 41.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Avista in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avista in the second quarter worth about $75,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.