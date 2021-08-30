Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Short Interest Update

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the July 29th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Andrea Electronics stock opened at $0.03 on Monday. Andrea Electronics has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04.
Andrea Electronics Company Profile
