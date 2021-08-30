Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Short Interest Update

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the July 29th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Andrea Electronics stock opened at $0.03 on Monday. Andrea Electronics has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04.

Andrea Electronics Company Profile

Andrea Electronics Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of digital microphone products and noise reduction software. It operates through the Patent Monetization, and Andrea Digital Signal Processing (DSP) Microphone and Audio Software Products segments. The Patent Monetization segment comprises of the monetization revenues from intellectual property rights, licensing, and royalties.

