Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Short Interest Update

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 46.9% from the July 29th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Aura Systems stock opened at $0.44 on Monday. Aura Systems has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38.

Aura Systems Company Profile

Aura Systems, Inc engages in the design, assembly and sale of axial flux induction machines. It offers AuraGen/Viper, an integrated mobile power generator and power management system that installs in a motor vehicle and delivers on-location, both alternating current and direct current electricity for end user, including industrial, commercial, recreational, and military applications.

