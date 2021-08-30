Whitefield Limited (ASX:WHF) Insider Jenelle Webster Purchases 13,487 Shares

Whitefield Limited (ASX:WHF) insider Jenelle Webster purchased 13,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$5.56 ($3.97) per share, for a total transaction of A$74,960.75 ($53,543.39).

Jenelle Webster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Jenelle Webster purchased 280 shares of Whitefield stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$5.49 ($3.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,536.92 ($1,097.80).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Whitefield Limited operates in the securities industry primarily in Australia. The company invests in shares and securities. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

