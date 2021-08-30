AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th.

In other news, CEO Carl L. G. Hansen sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $144,780,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Veronique Lecault sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,006,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,653,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,898,420 shares of company stock worth $337,960,033.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter valued at about $218,454,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in AbCellera Biologics by 283.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,894,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097,178 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter valued at about $81,428,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter valued at about $77,116,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in AbCellera Biologics by 135.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,725,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,844 shares during the last quarter. 26.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $17.58 on Monday. AbCellera Biologics has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $71.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.07.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

