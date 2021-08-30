Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Liquidia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Liquidia reported earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.32). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Liquidia.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 129,557 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 21.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,507,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 270,238 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 31.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,109,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 263,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 41.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 155,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Liquidia during the first quarter valued at $1,345,000. 22.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Liquidia stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57. Liquidia has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The company has a market cap of $140.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.05.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

