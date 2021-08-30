LSV Asset Management Sells 1,700 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $21,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $46,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total transaction of $3,063,403.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,400,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,983,689,479.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,284,132 shares of company stock valued at $313,806,792. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $259.75 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $275.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.52.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.47.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.