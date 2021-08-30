LSV Asset Management Sells 9,461 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,018,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,461 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.59% of Kelly Services worth $24,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 18.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,212,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,352,000 after acquiring an additional 964,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 11.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,058,000 after acquiring an additional 59,722 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,236,000 after acquiring an additional 22,271 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 4.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 251,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 10,654 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kelly Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

NASDAQ KELYA opened at $20.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $788.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.27. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.56 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.26.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 1.89%. Research analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.89%.

In other news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $504,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

