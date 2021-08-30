LSV Asset Management Has $25.92 Million Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 411,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,451 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Kforce were worth $25,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 76.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 10,020 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 16.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,865,000 after buying an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,238,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,981,000 after buying an additional 98,950 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kforce during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kforce during the first quarter worth about $1,323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KFRC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

KFRC opened at $58.62 on Monday. Kforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.83.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 4.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.11%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

