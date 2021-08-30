LSV Asset Management Lowers Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,733 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.08% of Republic Services worth $28,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Republic Services by 2.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 159,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Republic Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,054,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,788,000 after acquiring an additional 23,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Republic Services by 197.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 271,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,984,000 after purchasing an additional 180,342 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Republic Services by 20.8% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 85,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,475,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RSG. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.93.

NYSE:RSG opened at $123.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.18 and a 1-year high of $124.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 47.75%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

