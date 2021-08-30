Insider Selling: Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) CFO Sells $630,476.00 in Stock

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 7,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $630,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Boot Barn stock opened at $88.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 2.94. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.91 and a twelve month high of $93.25.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 107.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 409.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 3,254.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.10 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.55.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

