AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $39,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AutoZone by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,512,000 after buying an additional 239,250 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 88.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 228,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,571,000 after purchasing an additional 107,164 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 140,330.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 98,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 98,231 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 29.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,729,000 after purchasing an additional 52,750 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 740,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,250,000 after purchasing an additional 39,344 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,636.00 price objective (down from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, lowered their target price on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,554.56.

In other news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total value of $6,743,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,548.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,580.00. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,085.85 and a 12-month high of $1,666.63.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

